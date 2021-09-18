Mary Burchfield

December 4, 1960 — August 31, 2021
Mary Ann Burchfield, 60, began her journey to Heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Chicago.
Mary Ann Burchfield was born Dec. 4, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Audrey Delia Sophia “Fya” Gokey and Gene Burchfield Sr. She had many biological and non-biological family and many friends in Chicago and at the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Reservation in Hayward. Mary was lovingly called Gramma GiGi by her grandkids and she was her children’s Queen. She was raised by her dad, Gene Burchfield Sr., and his wife. When Mary was very young, she married Juan Collado; they had six children and spent many years together in Chicago. Juan’s Mom, Zoraida Riveria, didn’t refer to Mary as her daughter-in-law, but rather as her daughter, as they were so close.
Later Mary met Joe “Cuban Joe” Moreno and they spent 18 years together between Chicago and the LCO Reservation. She was a wonderful, wise, strong, loving, caring, humorous (with bad judgment) beautiful Native woman. Mary lovingly shared her life stories, fun times and humor with her children and grandchildren. She was proud of her Native heritage and loved wearing Native jewelry. Mary had a deep love for all animals. She raised many animals, and too many to count cats and dogs, throughout her life. Mary was dealt a rough hand at life, but persevered, was strong, loved life and had great fun wherever she was. She was fun to be around and had the best sense of humor.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Jessica) Burchfield, Brady Desanti, Johnny (Neda) Burchfield, Tiana Collado, Sherae (Andrew) Collado and Joseph Collado; grandchildren, Daniel “DJ” and Alycia Burchfield, Priscilla and Lana Collado, Little Anthony, Jay Jay and Autumn Wilcox, Emilia and Abrienna Basinski, Evan Rios and Giovanni Martinez Jr., Joey Jr. and Jaylina Collado; siblings, Karen Miller-Ackley, Margaret (LaVerne) Miller-Timp, Troy (Sue) Burchfield, Kelli (Junior) Fowler and Darlene Fowler; many adopted family members; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her biological parents; brothers, David Miller, Gary Miller, Stuart Miller and Gene Burchfield Jr; and sisters, Gloria “Jean” Miller and Andrea Sparks.
A Memorial Mass was held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.
