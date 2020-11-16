February 28, 1932 — November 8, 2020
Our precious mother, Mary Ann Fiala, lovingly known as Nina to her grandchildren, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, in Barrington, Illinois.
She was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Chicago to Mary and George Cervenka. Mary Ann was a young bride of 19 years of age when she married Robert Fiala. They were married for over 55 years and Robert preceded her in death in 2007. Mary Ann was an avid golfer, reader and loved to cook, play cards and spend time with family, friends and adored her Labrador canine companions, Quincy and Roady. She relished her grandbabies, nature, birds, animals, Lost Land Lake and a good Brandy Old Fashioned-press.
Mary Ann and Bob lived in Hinsdale and OakBrook and also enjoyed vacation residences in Perdido Key, Florida, and on Lost Land Lake in Hayward. She lived the past 10 years at Lake Barrington Woods and was fondly known as “the life of the party.” Her smile, sense of humor and charming wit made her a delight to be around. She will be dearly missed.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Steven (Karen) Fiala, Susan Fiala and Carol Fiala; grandchildren, Jill (Brandon) Scott, Robert (Kristin) Fiala, Jennifer Schwendener, Elizabeth Schwendener, Brandon O’Donnell and Lydia O’Donnell; and four young great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mary Ann’s honor to www.humanesociety.org or
The Quiet Lakes Improvement Association, Hayward, Wisconsin 54843.
The Sullivan Funeral Home (www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
