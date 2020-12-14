May 23, 1941— December 12, 2020
Mary Ann Anders, 79, of Cable passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
She was born May 23, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of James Cech and Lillian Hromadka. Mary Ann had been coming to the Hayward area her entire life, and eventually moved there permanently in 1996. Her love of horses prompted her to establish Forget-Me-Not Farm, where she boarded and cared for other people’s horses, as well as her own. She also enjoyed playing the piano and organ, photography, arts and crafts and cooking. She was an animal lover who almost always had a dog, and liked feeding the wild animals around her farm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillian Cech; her husband, Robert Anders; and her brothers, Peter and Jimmy Cech.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Anders (Lorraine) and Dean Anders (Emily), and five grandchildren, Emma, Maggie, Lauren, Mallory and Jack.
Mary Ann’s wishes were for no visitation or funeral. A private memorial service will be held by family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ASPCA.
