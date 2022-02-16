Martha Joan Zacharias, 58, of Hayward passed away, surrounded by family, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Martha Joan Cash was born Feb. 3, 1964, in Anchorage, Alaska, the daughter of Charles and Loraine Cash. She lived in several places, including Barrow, Alaska; Belcourte, North Dakota; and Whitney, Nebraska. She spent the majority of her adolescent years in Trego. She became a certified nursing assistant through Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in November 1981. Martha was joined in marriage to Marvin R. Zacharias on June 28, 1986, in Spooner. Together they lived near Springbrook, where they raised their four children.
Martha was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed a hot cup of coffee with her husband and was considered a regular at many local restaurants. Martha was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nah Nah and Gam Gam. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and had a genuine love for everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin, and her four children, Melissa (Travis) Jarzomski, Robert (Kelsie) Zacharias, James Zacharias and Michelle Zacharias; seven wonderful grandchildren; brothers. David and Lonnie; and sisters, Ruth and Angelee.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Loraine, and her mother-in-law, Johanna.
Funeral services for Martha were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Church of the Nazarene in Spooner with Pastor Clifford Larrabee officiating. Music was provided by organist Harriet Perry. Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Spooner Funeral Home and also from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment was at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward with David Cash officiating. Casket bearers were Ryan Kareem, Zeke Zacharias, Matt Graham, Andrew Graham and Josh Scheel.
