November 20, 1961 — December 8, 2021
Marcia Ann Emery, 60, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
She was born Nov. 20, 1961, in Charlevoix, Michigan, the daughter of James McCann Sr. and Elizabeth Wabanimkee. After high school, Marcia earned her certification as an executive secretary. Over the years, Marcia did clerical work for several different companies. She also babysat for many families throughout the years, all while taking care of her own children.
Marcia enjoyed perusing yard sales and antique shop aisles, and shopping. More recently in life, Marcia enjoyed visiting casinos. The highlight of her life was her children and grandchildren; she soaked up every minute she could spend with them.
On Feb. 7, 1982, in Chicago, Marcia married Corvin Emery, who survives. Also surviving are her four children, Nicolette Emery, Jessica Emery and Robert (Alicia) Emery, all of Traverse City, and Michael Emery of Michigan; two stepsons, Corvin Emery Jr. and Anthony Emery, both of Wisconsin; her mother, Elizabeth (Harvey) Yates of Williamsburg, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Isabel Witteveen, Jason Witteveen Jr., Andrew Witteveen, Landen Emery, Gabriel Shananaquet, Payton Emery, Andrea Emery and Ryan Ciolk; her aunt, Julie (Mark) Tanner of Alanson, Michigan; and her uncle, David Wabanimkee of Peshawbestown, Michigan.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Kewadin Indian Mission Church Hall in Kewadin, Michigan. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of services, with a luncheon following the service.
The Central Lake Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
