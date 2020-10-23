A 53-year-old Exeland man was injured when his vehicle struck the side of a Canadian National freight train at the junction of Canaday Road two miles north of Exeland Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, Jeffery A. Waite, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, said Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. There were no reported injuries to the operators of the train.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies responded to the scene, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County emergency medical personnel and the Exeland Fire Department.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that Waite was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 48 and made a right turn onto Canaday Road. The vehicle struck the side of a southbound Canadian National railroad locomotive as the train crossed Canaday Road. The vehicle then rolled over.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mrotek said it is believed alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the cash.
