A 44-year-old man was found dead after jumping off a pontoon into Lake Namakagon east of Cable Saturday, Aug. 8, according to a news release from the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department.

At 7:04 p.m. Aug. 8, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a 44-year-old male had jumped off a pontoon into the lake and could not be located. The man jumped into the water to go swimming and did not resurface.

An initial search was conducted by private boats in the area. Boats from the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Namakagon Fire Department and Sawyer County Dive Team also responded, along with the Namakagon Enforcement Officer.

Initial surface searches were unsuccessful. Divers from the Sawyer County Dive Team located the deceased male in the water at 10:10 p.m.

The name is being withheld pending family notification, said Sheriff Paul Susienka. The incident is under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments