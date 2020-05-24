A 34-year-old Rocky Ford, Colorado man, Peter D. Farnsworth, was taken into custody Saturday, May 23, by Sawyer County sheriff’s officers after he allegedly fatally stabbed his father and stabbed and wounded his mother at a residence near Round Lake in the town of Hayward.
The deceased was identified as Thomas L. Farnsworth, 72, of St. Paul, who died of an apparent stab wound. The second victim was Juli L. Farnsworth, 65, of St. Paul, who was found with severe facial injuries and lacerations. Mrs. Farnsworth was air-lifted by medical helicopter to a hospital in Minnesota for her injuries. The extent of her injuries or her current medical condition is unknown, Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported.
Sheriff Mrotek reported that at 12:49 p.m. May 23, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident in which one person was deceased at a residence on Hinton Avenue, off Peninsula Road on the west side of Round Lake in the town of Hayward.
Sheriff’s deputies, Sawyer County ambulance EMTs and paramedic, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police and a Wisconsin DNR warden responded to the scene.
Officers took Peter Farnsworth into custody. He is being held in the Sawyer County Jail on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and substantial battery, the sheriff said.
The investigation remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Sawyer County Coroner’s Office with the assistance of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.
