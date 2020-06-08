On Patrol

On June 3, 2020, at 8:57 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a lawn mower accident at 1336 20 1/2 Ave, west of Rice Lake. 

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Mayo Ambulance, Barron County First Responders, Cumberland Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were all dispatched to the scene. 

Initial investigation shows Otis Via, 78, was mowing his ditch when he lost control of the mower and it rolled over on top of him. Mr. Via was deceased at the scene.

