A 50-year-old Rush City, Minnesota man, Timothy Allen Riemenschneider, has been charged in Sawyer County with making terroristic threats, telephone harassment and disorderly conduct after he allegedly referred to mass shootings and made other threatening comments toward the McDonald’s restaurant in Hayward.
Charges were filed Wednesday, July 21, against Riemenschneider, who was arrested by Chisago County authorities and is being held in jail there pending extradition on a warrant issued by Sawyer County.
The Hayward City Police Department received a call at 5:51 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, from the Hayward McDonald’s owner, who stated they were threatened by a man from Rush City, Minnesota, Timothy Riemenschneider.
The owner said Riemenschneider claimed that his vehicle had been damaged by a pothole in the McDonald’s drive-through on June 21, and and said Riemenschneider’s insurance claim for $683.93 in damages had recently been denied.
The owner said that while Riemenschneider was on the phone to a receptionist, he was “very angry about his insurance claim being denied, ” was swearing and at one point said he was going to come to Hayward the next morning and block the drive-through and said “I have said good-bye to my wife and kids. I have been arrested before and they have seen it happen. I cannot take it anymore and you know how mass shootings happen. It will be on the news tomorrow. There will be helicopters.”
The receptionist told him that “This was not going to solve anything and we will look into it.” Riemenschneider responded “I don’t care. It will make me feel better.” At this point the owner walked in and hung up on Riemenschneider.
The Rush City Police Department and Chisago County Sheriffs Office attempted to contact the Rush City caller, and at approximately 9 p.m. July 21, they took Riemenschneider into custody.
