A Webster man, Calvin Douglas Riley, 29, was arrested by Sawyer County Sheriff’s officers and City of Hayward police officers Tuesday, Aug. 11, completing an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Sawyer County area.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek stated that at approximately 1:48 p.m., information was obtained which led to a traffic stop of a black 2004 BMW driven by Riley. The investigation indicated that Riley was transporting a large amount of heroin to Sawyer County.

As a result of the traffic stop, Riley was arrested on charges of driving while revoked, possession of 10 to 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver and use of a dangerous weapon. A search of the vehicle and Riley’s person yielded the following items: $1,978 in cash; 15.9 grams of heroin, a digital scale along with packaging material, and a .45 caliber handgun with two loaded magazines.

Riley appeared in Sawyer County Circuit Court and is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, Mrotek added.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments