A man was arrested in Hayward Saturday, July 17, on charges of stabbing two men in the Moccasin Bar parking lot, according to City of Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero.
At 2:08 a.m. July 17, the Sawyer County sheriff’s dispatch center received a call of a stabbing in the Moccasin Bar parking lot. Officers arrived on scene, where witnesses stated that the male suspect was told to leave the bar and a fight ensued. The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed one of the victims in the lower right abdomen. He then fled on foot up the alley, where a second male was walking to his vehicle. The suspect then stabbed that male in the back as he ran past him. Both victims were transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. One victim was then transported to a Duluth hospital.
Both victims are currently recovering with non-life-threatening injuries, Clapero said.
At 2 p.m. July 17, the suspect was taken into custody at his residence, Clapero said. Charges include two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of felony substantial battery, first-degree felony endangering safety and disorderly conduct. The name of the suspect was not released pending the filing of charges by the district attorney’s office.
The Hayward Police Department thanked the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department and LCO Police Department for assisting with this incident. Clapero added that “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any threat to the community at large.”
