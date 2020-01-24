A 34-year-old man was found to possess 64 grams of heroin, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and marijuana after he was stopped for a traffic violation by a Sawyer County sheriff’s deputy near the village of Stone Lake at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the deputy stopped a tan Chevrolet Blazer because the driver, James Quintin Anthony Griffin, was not wearing his seat belt. While the deputy completed the seat belt violation citation, another deputy arrived and utilized his canine partner, Trace, who alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Griffin was cited for possession of THC and was transported to the Sawyer County Jail. Once inside the jail, prior to the booking process, a baseball-sized quantity of contraband was found on his person. The contraband was vacuum-wrapped and later field tested positive for 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and additional marijuana.
Griffin is being held in the jail pending the filing of formal charges and a court appearance. Preliminary charges are possession of heroin, meth and cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance in a secured correctional facility.
The news release does not list a home town for Griffin.
"The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office continue our combined effort to protect the citizens of Sawyer County," Sheriff Mrotek said.
