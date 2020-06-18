A 40-year-old Winnebago Wisconsin man, Joseph Roy Trepania, was arrested Wednesday, June 17, for felony driving under the influence of intoxicants-sixth offense in Stone Lake, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
At 6:48 p.m. June 17, a state trooper observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on STH 70 cross the center line of the roadway near First Street in Stone Lake.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania. He displayed a strong odor of intoxicants and several other indicators of intoxication.
Trepania was placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense and transported to the Sawyer County jail. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and the blood draw was completed. Trepania was incarcerated for OWI 6th offense and operating a motor vehicle after his driver’s license was revoked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.