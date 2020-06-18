A 40-year-old Winnebago Wisconsin man, Joseph Roy Trepania, was arrested Wednesday, June 17, for felony driving under the influence of intoxicants-sixth offense in Stone Lake, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

At 6:48 p.m. June 17, a state trooper observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on STH 70 cross the center line of the roadway near First Street in Stone Lake.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania. He displayed a strong odor of intoxicants and several other indicators of intoxication.

Trepania was placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense and transported to the Sawyer County jail. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and the blood draw was completed. Trepania was incarcerated for OWI 6th offense and operating a motor vehicle after his driver’s license was revoked.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments