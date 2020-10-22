Here are some simple reminders from Sawyer County Clerk Carol Williamson regarding voting in the Nov. 3 general election:
• Make sure you are registered to vote. If you are not registered, contact your local municipal or town clerk.
• Early voting started Tuesday, Oct. 20. In-person submitting of absentee ballots also began.
• On Tuesday, Nov. 3, polling stations will open at 7 a.m. and all votes must be cast by 8 p.m.
Online help
MyVoteWisconsin is an online voting resource provided by the state, myvote.wi.gov/en-us/MyVoterInfo.
The website provides information on finding your local polling place, what’s on your local ballot, a place to update your name and address, checking if you are officially registered to vote, instructions for absentee voting and tracking you ballot.
You can also find a record of when you voted in the past.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters will be offering Voter Services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, between now and end of October, at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward.
Non-partisan help
The Voter ID Coalition, a non-partisan group working with the League of Women Voters, is offering a calling/texting number to request information about voting in the upcoming election.
Call or text (608) 285-2141 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More information is also available at www.voterhelpwi.com.
Need a ride?
On Election Day, Namekagon Transit will provide free rides to polling stations in the Hayward and Spooner region. Riders are asked to schedule at least one day ahead. To reserve a ride call (715) 634-6633.
