At 9 a.m. Monday morning, Dec. 13, the America's Main Streets contest, this year called "Road to Recovery," announced that Main Street Hayward made the cut for the final 10 in the national competition.
Main Street Hayward, one of 25 in the quarterfinals, made the final 10 by online voting that ended Sunday, Dec. 12.
Now it is up to the contest organizer, Independent We Stand, to choose the winner from the final 10 to be named the best Main Street in America.
The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.