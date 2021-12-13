Main Street Hayward makes final 10!

At 9 a.m. Monday morning, Dec. 13, the America's Main Streets contest, this year called "Road to Recovery," announced that Main Street Hayward made the cut for the final 10 in the national competition. 

Main Street Hayward, one of 25 in the quarterfinals,  made the final 10 by online voting that ended Sunday, Dec. 12.

Now it is up to the contest organizer, Independent We Stand, to choose the winner from the final 10 to be named the best Main Street in America. 

The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. 

