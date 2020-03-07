Boosted by a bright “bluebird” sky and warm sunshine, nearly 1,100 riders from 17 states and three countries (U.S., Canada and Belgium) rolled through the forest and legendary hills of Bayfield and Sawyer Counties Saturday, March 7, in the eighth annual Fat Bike Birkie.
Presented by Freewheel Bike Shop, the 2020 Fat Bike Birkie is the world’s largest on-snow fat-tired bicycle race, starting and finishing at the American Birkebeiner trailhead near Cable.
“It was an absolutely perfect day for a bike race. Cold overnight temps and great grooming made for a hard and fast course for riders,” said Ben Popp, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation executive director. “There were lots of smiling faces crossing the finish line and that makes our team’s hard work worth every minute of it!”
The 2020 Fat Bike Birkie, presented by Freewheel Bike, included the Big Fat 47K, presented by 45NRTH, and the Half Fat 21K, presented by Otso Cycles. The field of riders was stacked with returning competitors as well as first time Fat Bike Birkie participants.
Riders were greeted with a perfect corduroy racecourse and temperatures flirting with the mid-40s at the finish line. Racers reported that the trail held up beautifully for both races.
For a second year, the 10K Fun Fat tour riders participated in the 2020 Fat Bike Birkie events.
This year’s Big Fat 47K champion in the men’s category, Corey Stelljes of Madison, is no stranger to the Fat Bike Birkie, as she also claimed the first-place podium in 2019.
This year, Stelljes rolled across the finish line in 1:41:09. For a second year, Chris Stevens, New Richmond, locked in a solid second-place finish in 1:41:19. Peter Olejniczak of MInneapolis rounded out the podium in 1:42.02.
The women’s 47K Big Fat 2020 winner, Leia Schneeberger of Madison, raced to the finish line with 2019 champion Sonia Pond of Burnsville, Minnesota, on her heels. Schneeberger finished in 1:59:28, with Pond in second at 1:59:36, and Heather Stelljes of Madison rounding out the podium with a strong third place finish in 2:01:09.
21K race winners
Men: First, Connor Buchanan – Pleasant Prairie, 49:17:59; second, Ben Neubauer, Oshkosh, 51:56.56; third, Reed Cosgrove, Hudson, 52:13.64.
Women: First, Kristin Navarro, Cambridge, Wisconsin, 56:05.51; second, Christina Spencer,Chaska, Minnesota, 56:26.45; third; Andrea Stanke, Green Bay, 56:36.24.
The Fat Bike Birkie was presented by Freewheel Bike Shop. Other sponsors include: 45NRTH, Salsa, OTSO, Anderson’s Maple Syrup, Teravail Tires, Earth Rider Brewery, Framed Bikes, Specialized Bikes, Terrene Tires, Toko Cycling Gloves, 1Up USA, Borah Teamwear, Sidas Insoles, UnTapped, Hayward Coffee Company, Northern lakes Co-Op – Corner Deli, Clif Bar, Gu Energy, Nuun Hydration, year-round Birkie lifestyle sponsor Slumberland Furniture, and Timber Ford, sponsor of the amazing Birkie volunteers.
