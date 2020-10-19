June 29, 1934 — October 16, 2020
Lyle John “Pete” Paske Jr. of Minong passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Spooner Health in Spooner.
He was born on June 29, 1934, in Chittamo, the son of Lyle Sr. and Rose (Wozny) Paske. He was united in marriage to Eileen Caroline Hanson on July 23, 1955, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Solon Springs. Pete graduated from Minong High School in 1953. His first job was as a milk truck driver at Stella Cheese Company in Cumberland. He also worked with his brother, Lewie, at West and Christensen’s Potato Farm in his teen years. He worked for his uncle Jim Wozny logging in Chittamo when he was laid off in the winters at the Department of Natural Resources. Pete began his career as a Conservation Aid II in the Forest Protection Division on May 1, 1955. In the summer of 1962, Pete took a temporary leave from the DNR and moved with his young daughter and wife to Townsend, Montana, to work for his uncles Dave and Don Wozny, logging large trees in the mountains. Pete’s position was reallocated to a Forest Fire Control Assistant 1 in 1973. In 1982, his position was reclassified to Forest Fire Control Assistant II due to added responsibilities at the station and in the forestry program. Pete retired from the Department of Natural Resources on July 7, 1989, after completing 34 years of service with the State of Wisconsin. After retirement he worked for Gerald Fraatz Trucking and Excavating, Inc. Pete proudly served his country in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Pete loved country music, dancing, antiques and bowling. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed tinkering with small engines and owned a chainsaw and lawnmower repair shop — even fixing snowmobiles and other small machines.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen Paske of Minong; his daughter, Wanda (Roy Ronningen) Paske of Minong; his adopted daughter, Linda (Pete) Stopinski; his granddaughter, McCala (Reed) Lord; his grandson, Colten (Jenna) Fox; his twin great-grandsons, Sawyer and Hudson Lord; his brothers, Len (Kathy) Paske and Jim (Sue) Paske; his sisters, Darlene (Francis) Barrett and Kathy (Dennis) Long; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Lewie Paske; his adopted daughter, Donna Becker; his great-grandson, Sullivan Lord; and his great-granddaughter, Delaney Lord.
A private interment will take place at Wascott Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date due to the pandemic.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
