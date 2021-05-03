Lucille Ackley

July 21, 1936 — April 26, 2021
Lucille J. Ackley, 84, of Hayward passed away, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota.
Lucille was born July 21, 1936, in Ashland, the daughter of James and Helen (Gorud) Hamblin. She was raised and attended school in Hayward. She graduated in 1954 from Hayward High School, where she was very active in all things musical, band, choir accompanist and girls ensemble. She also earned the honor of being valedictorian of her class. Lucille went on to college at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and earned a degree in education. After college she returned to Hayward to work as a teacher for several years. On Aug. 6, 1957, Lucille was joined in marriage to Florian “Fritz” Ackley in Hayward. Fritz was playing professional baseball and Lucille would travel with him when she wasn’t teaching. After their fifth child in five years was born, Lucille became a homemaker while Fritz continued his baseball career. In 1967, they purchased and began operating Chip-A-Flo Lodge on the Chippewa Flowage. They operated the resort for 13 years and over that time Lucille was also a substitute teacher for the Hayward school district.
Lucille’s main passion in her life was her family. She lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her kind heart, patience, willingness to listen and strong Christian faith made her children feel blessed to have her as a mother. She was so positive, she made everyone she met feel important. Lucille loved dancing and filled their home with laughter. As it said in her senior yearbook and is still true today, “Lucille always let her light shine without turning the spotlight on herself.”
Lucille is survived by her six children, David (Carol) Ackley of Hayward, Kathy (Chuck) Groth of Hayward, Douglas (Lois) Ackley of Oshkosh, Sheila Dubois of Superior, Sharon (Dan) Shea of Superior, and Janna (Hugh) Duffy of Center City, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Fritz.
A funeral service celebrating Lucille’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on May 7. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 346, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences for Lucille’s family may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
