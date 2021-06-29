June 27, 2021

LuAnn Phillips, 63, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the newspaper.

A funeral service will be held for LuAnn at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Swiss Cemetery in Danbury.

