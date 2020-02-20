Sawyer County Animal Control will conduct its annual 2020 Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic March 6 and 7 at three locations in Sawyer County.
Veterinarians and staff from Voyaging Vet and Tech of Chippewa Falls will return to perform the vaccinations. Available vaccines include, for dogs: rabies or parvo/distemper combo; for cats, rabies or pan/leuk combo. All vaccines are $15 each.
Dogs and cats must be 4 months old to receive a rabies vaccine. Rabies vaccinations are valid for one year unless you bring proof of previous rabies vaccinations (with proof, you may get a three-year vaccination). All other vaccinations are valid for one year.
In addition, the Northwoods Humane Society, along with Sawyer County Animal Control and LCO, also will be offering free micro-chipping for dogs and cats with free lifetime registration. Dr. Erin Weiss, along with vet techs Patrice and Heather, will be implanting the chips. For all out of county residents, there will be a $5 fee per dog (no litters, however).
Quantities are limited, so chips will be implanted first-come, first-served.
Clinic hours are:
Winter: Friday, March 6, 9 a.m. to noon, Winter Fire Hall;
Exeland: Friday, March 6, 1 to 5 p.m., Exeland Fire Hall;
Hayward: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of Hayward Fire Hall.
A valid 2020 dog license is required to participate and can be purchased at the time of the clinic for $8 for altered dogs and $15 for unaltered dogs.
For more information, contact Sawyer County Animal Control Officer Sherrie Shelton at (715) 634-5139.
