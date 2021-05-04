Lorraine Lee Eytcheson, 90, of Hayward passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born April 10, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Kurtz) Aldridge. She was united in marriage to Robert William Eytcheson Dec. 31, 1949.
She was so fun and lively and tough and caring all at the same time. She was so good to us when we were little — and she loved her great-grandsons so much. I am really glad she was able to live for 90 years and spend almost every day of it with my grandpa. She loved dancing with him, they were always out on the porch together or watching TV together or out for dinner and drinks together . . . and she loved to dress up. She loved costume jewelry, that purplish/pink lipstick, and her sparkly shirts or leopard print, and when she would say “woo-woo.”
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert of Hayward; her children, Scott (Dawn) Eytcheson of Hayward, Raymond Eytcheson of Hayward, Jean (Verle) Tworek of Eau Claire and Robert Eytcheson Jr. of Hayward; her grandchildren, Tracy (Kyle) Hansen, Carrie Eytcheson, Jessica (Kevin) Kriescher, Tyler (Alex) Tworek and Bobbie (Graham) Meulemans; her great-grandchildren, Emmett and James; her brother, Richard (Colleen) Aldridge of Des Moines, Iowa; and her nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Gill; and her brother, Don Aldridge.
All services and interment were held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
