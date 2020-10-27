Lorraine ‘Babe’ Greis

July 5, 1920 — October 20, 2020
Lorraine Marie “Babe” Greis, 100, of Winter, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hayward Health Services in Hayward.
She was born July 5, 1920, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Amanda (Consoer) Rietschel. She was united in marriage to Raymond Julius Greis on November 30, 1940 in Chicago. Lorraine worked in the office for the Mason & Dixon Truck Lines for many years before moving to Winter in 1977. She was a faithful founding member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hayward and later the Zion Lutheran Church in Winter. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always led by example and was very inspirational to those blessed to be around her. She enjoyed writing and wrote many poems, stories and notes throughout her days. Along with her husband, she volunteered to transport fellow seniors to shopping, medical appointments and other needs. Lorraine also delivered Meals on Wheels to those in need in her community.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy (James) Bujniewicz of Winter; and her grandchildren, Denise Johnson, Jody (Mark) Phillips, Tracy (Johnny Richards) Bujniewicz and Michelle Crosswhite.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Julius Greis; her son, Wayne Greis; her daughter, Jeanne Greis; and her brothers, John and Harry Rietschel.
Due to the pandemic, all services and interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
