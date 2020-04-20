April 6, 1986 — April 17, 2020
Lorenzo C. Martin Delcampo, 34, of LCO, died Friday, April 17.
Lorenzo Carlos Martin Delcampo was born April 6, 1986, in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Carlos Delcampo and Patricia Quaderer. Lorenzo graduated from LCO Ojibwa High School in 2005 and attended Haskell Indian Nations in Lawrence, Kansas. Lorenzo was the manager for the LCO Athletic Club since 2012.
He is survived by his father, Carlos Delcampo; mother, Patricia Quaderer; children, Malayna Delcampo, Aliahna Delcampo, Terrence Delcampo, Kehlani Delcampo and Rae Lynn Grover; brother, Emilio Delcampo; and sister, Monique Delcampo.
Lorenzo was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jesus Martin Delcampo; grandparents Ignatius and June Quaderer; and Uncle Jesse Delcampo.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11a.m., Tuesday, April 21, at St. Francis Cemetery in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Honorary casket bearers will be Mike Carley, Kevin Crone, Myron Crone Sr., Brandon DeBrot, James Fleming, James Kingfisher, Ahsineese Larson and Shannan Quaderer.
Casket bearers will be Mike Anderson, Cory Cross, Victor Pete Delcampo, Joe Grover, Nick Hanson and DJ Miller.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.