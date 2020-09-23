SPOONER– The local National Guard Unit is returning from an overseas deployment on Thursday, Sept. 24, and Spooner's mayor is encouraging the public to turn out to welcome them home.
“Last October our National Guard Unit in Spooner, which is part of the 724th Engineer Battalion/ Wisconsin National Guard, was deployed to the Middle East to help support the ongoing military efforts in that region,” said Mayor Gary Cuskey. “At that time, we honored them with a farewell ceremony at the Spooner High School where many citizens and government officials came together to honor and wish them well.”
Approximately 150 Spooner- and Ashland-based troops from 829th Engineer Company were sent to Afghanistan and the Middle East just under a year ago, and they completed construction missions on 21 bases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
They returned to American soil over Labor Day Weekend, debriefing in Fort Bliss, Texas.
“Now, I'm pleased to report that our troops are coming home!” Cuskey said. “Also, it has been reported that everyone has made it back to the United States without any serious injuries.”
The troops are expected to arrive in Spooner by bus at approximately 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“It would be a wonderful gesture for the citizens of Spooner and the surrounding area to line Highway 63 as they are escorted through Spooner by the Spooner Police and Spooner Fire District,” Cuskey said. “As we are unsure of the exact time they will arrive, we ask that you watch your social media sites and communicate with friends to pass along the information. We welcome appropriate signs and American Flags waving as they pass.
“If it is dark, cell phones with flashlight on and waving may be a good welcome home gesture.
“We expect that they will be coming into Spooner on Highway 63, from the north and traveling to the National Guard Armory to be reunited with family and friends.
“I hope all will make an effort to show our support and welcome our 'Home Town Heros' back to their families, friends and community. Remember to please continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when in close proximity to other persons,” the mayor said.
Cuskey received monthly reports from the National Guard staff about their well-being and relayed the information to the city council each month.
