Many area churches are helping to welcome the world to Hayward for American Birkebeiner Festival events. Their contributions include:

• Several churches ring their bells, starting when the first skiers are crossing Lake Hayward toward the finish line on Main Street.

• First Lutheran Church hosts Camp Birkie, a children’s day care service, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22.

• Spider Lake Church-Main Street Campus (formerly the First Congregational Church), hosts the Birkebeiner and Kortelopet medical services.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts their annual spaghetti feed Friday evening, Feb. 21, and allows the Birkie Foundation to use their property for the Recovery Zone and post-race press conference.

• Hayward Wesleyan Church provides dormitory space for Birkie skiers.

• Northern Lights Christian Center hosts a spaghetti dinner Friday evening, Feb. 21.

• As part of the “Birkie Green” effort, First Lutheran Church youth will receive leftover bananas from the races and will make banana bread to share with the community.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments