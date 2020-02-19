Many area churches are helping to welcome the world to Hayward for American Birkebeiner Festival events. Their contributions include:
• Several churches ring their bells, starting when the first skiers are crossing Lake Hayward toward the finish line on Main Street.
• First Lutheran Church hosts Camp Birkie, a children’s day care service, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22.
• Spider Lake Church-Main Street Campus (formerly the First Congregational Church), hosts the Birkebeiner and Kortelopet medical services.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts their annual spaghetti feed Friday evening, Feb. 21, and allows the Birkie Foundation to use their property for the Recovery Zone and post-race press conference.
• Hayward Wesleyan Church provides dormitory space for Birkie skiers.
• Northern Lights Christian Center hosts a spaghetti dinner Friday evening, Feb. 21.
• As part of the “Birkie Green” effort, First Lutheran Church youth will receive leftover bananas from the races and will make banana bread to share with the community.
