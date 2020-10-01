A crowd of about 25 people attended the monthly meeting of the Sawyer County Public Safety Committee Thursday, Oct. 1, with several speaking against a proposed revision to the county’s public health ordinance which would expand the powers of the public health officer to enforce the Governor’s current state-wide indoor masking order, including citations and forfeitures.
The topic was not on the public safety committee’s agenda Thursday and it did discuss the matter or take action. The topic will be on the agenda of the county Health and Human Services Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. From there, it would go to full county board Thursday, Oct. 15.
Local resident Don Laufenberg told the committee that “We feel it’s totally inappropriate to give the county public health officer the power to enforce these ordinances and shut down businesses.”
Hayward area restaurant and resort owner Kelsey Gensmer said local businesses did not receive any guidance from health authorities about COVID-19 after the Governor’s original declaration of a health emergency and masking order in April or after the Supreme Court overturned that order in May.
“We chose not to open in April because we had no guidelines,” Gensmer said.
Hayward candy shop owner Chelsea Tremblay said they “did not hear back from anyone” after trying to contact health authorities about what to do after the state-wide orders last spring.
Jon Zuracki, who also spoke to the committee in July, said the county public health office did not update their web site about the new rules regarding masks at that time. “I can’t trust you to look out for me. I think we all have an individual responsibility to take care of ourselves,” he said.
Marty Gall, a distributor of amusement devices, said similar health ordinance revisions have failed in other counties. “People need to run their businesses,” he said. “People are afraid of COVID. We really don’t want them (people infected with COVID-19) in our businesses. They should stay home until things are taken care of.”
Local resident Karen Scheldroup said “Local businesses care so much about our safety and have taken care to make sure their businesses are clean, that we’re respected and we respect them. They do an excellent job. We do care that everyone stays safe.”
