June 20, 2021
Linda Tennis was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1952. She was the daughter of Paul Tennis Sr. and Ilse Tennis.
Linda graduated from Goodrich Senior High School, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in 1971. She was active in the protection of the environment as well as part of the theater groups in high school. Linda graduated from UW-Madison with a B.A. degree in teacher education and a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University. She taught at the White Earth Indian School in Minnesota and was a substitute teacher in the Fond du Lac School District. She also lived for two years in Cibecue, Arizona, where she taught at the White Mountain Apache Community School.
Two years later she moved to Hayward area, where she met her life partner, Terry Barber of Lac Courte Oreilles. One of the greatest joys in her life was the over 25 years that she taught the children at the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School, where she was a well-respected classroom teacher and instructor in the gifted and talented program. Linda loved children, shared her creativity with them through making puppets and teaching about the environment. Linda loved music, especially the blues and enjoyed playing the keyboard.
Linda and Terry enjoyed a full life together, as they shared the love and respect for the land. They regularly shared their wildlife experiences with family and friends and children from Linda’s school. Linda was an avid and experienced angler and dog musher. Linda and Terry raised and trained their dog sled teams and raced in competitions in Wisconsin. They grew all their own vegetables, and loved to pick the blueberries, rhubarb and asparagus on their land. They preserved their vegetables and fish. Linda died at home peacefully after a longstanding illness.
Linda is survived by her life partner, Terry Barber; her mother, Ilse Tennis; sister, Patricia Tennis (Dexter Morris); twin sister, Barbara Tennis (Charles Moore) and children Erica and Cedric; brother, Paul Tennis Jr. (Michelle) and children Rhonda, Anthony and Luke; sister, Leslie Benson (Michael) and children Nicole and David; brother, Christopher Tennis; brother,, David Tennis (Jean) and their child Graciella; and uncles Horst Knopp (Barbel), Uwe Knopp (Sieglinde) and Hans-Jurgen Knopp in Germany.
Her generosity and loving kindness will be deeply missed by her many students, family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Northwoods Humane Society, P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843, www.northwoodshumanesociety.org; the Xerces Society for the Preservation of Insects and Bees, xerces.org/donate; or the American Lung Association, action.lung.org/site/Donation.
