Linda Elise Euneau

Act I
Once upon a time, there lived a musical, motherly, whimsical, outgoing woman. This dynamic gal was a star in life! The wearer of many hats, a woman that touched the souls of many, her vibrance is one that was impossible to not draw you in. Our story begins on Thursday, April 20, 1950 in Minneapolis, when Linda Maland was born to Bud and Helen Maland. This shy little Scandinavian gal moved to Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, where she grew up before finding her way to Moorhead State College. There, Mindy Maland became a teacher. Breaking out of her shell, she embarked on a fulfilling 30-plus-year career educating students from preschool to adults.
Act II
The beginning of an epic 48-year love story with her beloved husband, Craig, began in a tiny town. A blink town, as you’d call it — Solen, North Dakota. Never heard of it? Us either, but nevertheless the story began here, at a quaint gathering with mutual friends. The two were introduced. Love, and some corn dust, was in the air. Engaged after just two weeks, the two young educators embarked on a marriage that would stand the test of time and their share of challenges. A marriage that showed their family and friends what true love looked like. Mr. and Mrs. Euneau’s marriage legacy showed their loved ones that loving through the hard times, being each other’s friend, and never giving up on each other is a precious gift, one they cherished daily and that will never be forgotten.
Act III
These two love birds raised a family of quirky kids in South Dakota before ultimately landing in Hayward, Wisconsin. There, the committed giver of her time and her talents, Mindy became a part of her community through her heartful involvement in her church, Habitat for Humanity, the Lions, the Re-Store, and other local groups. Through this journey, the once shy gal found her voice. She was quite musical and shared this talent through singing in the choir, being a part of the Christmas Cantata and many theater productions. An avid reader, she was truly the Kindle Queen, enjoying book club and logging hours a week lost in a book.
Final Act
The woman that brought joy to all she knew, who was affectionately known as Mindy, Mom, Nana, Mrs. Euneau, Ms. Linda and a loving wife, was lost on Dec. 30, 2021. Linda Euneau passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in South Dakota with her best friend and accomplice in this life, Craig. She will always live on through the incredible love they shared with each other, family and friends.
If you knew Linda, you’ve heard many stories about her family. Linda is survived by her husband and best friend, Craig; her brother, Mark Maland; her sons, Howard Euneau (Mellissa), Mikel Euneau (Jeanette) and daughter, Alicia Whitcomb (Seth); and her 11 beloved grandchildren, Logan, Emma, Ethan, Nathan, Moira, Ryan, Allison, Ian, JT, Angie and Betty.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at First Lutheran Church, 10680 N. Main St., Hayward, where visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service.
In leu of flowers, please consider donating to her home away from home, First Lutheran Church at firstlutheranhaywardwi.org/giving/ or to her favorite organization, Habitat for Humanity of Sawyer County at habitatsawyercounty.com/give. Please help her legacy live on by volunteering in your local community.
