Art Beat of Hayward will host a gallery show titled The Lime Show, an opportunity for artists of all ages to exhibit a piece of original artwork with the emphasis or accent of the color lime. The formal opening will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and will run through March 31.
Proceeds from the show will support the Park Center, Hayward’s nonprofit performing arts center.
The Lime Show is the 12th such color show sponsored by Art Beat of Hayward. All art work is for sale and 35% of the sale goes to the Park Center and 65% goes to the artist.
“I really enjoy putting up this show,” said Deanna Persson, owner of Art Beat. “Many people in our community enjoy making art and this gives them a focus and purpose. It is exciting to walk in the gallery and feel the energy of one color, even though all of the works have a variety of colors, shades and values. There is a variety of media such as glass, acrylics, oils, pastels, photography, jewelry, pottery and fibers.”
Lime, a shade of green, is so-named because it is a representation of the color of limes, the citrus fruit. It is the color that lies between the color chartreuse and yellow on the color wheel. Other names for this color included yellow green, lemon lime, lime green or bitter lime. Lime is a bright green. Green is a mixture of yellow and blue. To get a bright green, mix a dab of blue into about four parts yellow for starters.
Color psychology suggests that different colors can evoke psychological reactions. For example, color is often thought to have an impact on mood and emotion. Sometimes these reactions are related to the intensity of a color, while in other cases they are the product of experience and cultural influences.
How does the color green make you feel? For many people, it has strong associations with nature and immediately brings to mind the lush green of grasses, trees and forests. Perhaps because green is so heavily associated with nature, it is often described as a refreshing and tranquil color. Green is a cool color that symbolizes nature and the natural world and often is thought to represent tranquility, good luck, health and jealousy.
According to psychologist Kendra Cherry, researchers also have found that green can improve reading ability. Some students may find that laying a transparent sheet of green paper over reading material increases reading speed and comprehension. Green is often used in decorating for its calming effect. For example, guests waiting to appear on television programs often wait in a “green room” to relax.
The public is invited to attend the Feb. 15 opening, with punch and treats that will focus on the color lime. Sharon Goodacre of Art Beat of Hayward is preparing lime bars and, of course, the punch will have a hint of lime. For more information, call Art Beat of Hayward at (715) 934-2780
The exhibit may be viewed at Art Beat Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.