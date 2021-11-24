Area residents can support the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward by purchasing a five-pack of car washes at the Hayward Kwik Trip.

To participate, send a check made to HLF for $40 per five-pack to Bean Timmerman, 16572 W Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843. Please add $1 for postage. To receive the HLF newsletter include your email address.

The certificates are good for five “ultimate” washes at the new Kwik Trip, a great Christmas gift idea.

