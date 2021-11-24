Area residents can support the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward by purchasing a five-pack of car washes at the Hayward Kwik Trip.
To participate, send a check made to HLF for $40 per five-pack to Bean Timmerman, 16572 W Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843. Please add $1 for postage. To receive the HLF newsletter include your email address.
The certificates are good for five “ultimate” washes at the new Kwik Trip, a great Christmas gift idea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.