Lewis Allen Fleming of the Bear Clan, 58, of Lac Courte Oreilles, began his journey home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.
Lewis Fleming was born Jan. 18, 1963, in Hayward, the son of Arthur J. and Alberta L. (Kingfisher) Fleming. He was the sixth of 11 children, twin to sister Lori. He grew up and spent most of his life near Billy Boy Dam on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation. He graduated from Lac Courte Oreilles High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball and cross-country skiing as well as many other activities. Louie spent the majority of his professional career working in masonry, maintenance at several tribal entities, and in most recent years as a security guard at the Sevenwinds Casino.
Louie spent his life bringing joy to others through his tremendous gift of humor. He loved to visit friends and family near and far. Louie would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Everybody who knew him has at least one funny story to relate. He had an incredibly strong work ethic and never shied away from a difficult job. Louie had the innate ability to light up whatever room he walked into and make those around him feel at home. For these reasons, even those who weren’t his family, felt like they were. He was well known and liked throughout this entire region and his absence will be felt by many.
He is survived by his children, Aaron John Fleming, Rachel Elizabeth Fleming and Peter “Buddy” Hall; siblings, Rhonda (Kirt) Quagon, Michael Fleming, Katherine (Lawrence) Dernovsek, Gerald (Maureen) Fleming, Lori (Ray) Wolf, Douglas (Kathy) Fleming, Marcy (Louis) Gouge, Kimberly (John) Mueller and Karen Fleming; partner, Lisa Sutton; and many nieces and nephews.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Fleming and Alberta (Kingfisher) Fleming; and brother, David A. Fleming,
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles, with Rev. Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Larry Dernovsek, Louis “Tiger” Gouge, Jason LaRush, Tori (DeBrot) LaCapa, John Mueller, Kirt Quagon and Sean Fleming.
Casket bearers were Travis Fleming, Lucas Wolf, Ben Fleming, Ian Breit, Michael Jay Fleming and Greg Fleming
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
