Leslie O'Connell

Leslie A. O’Connell, 61, of Hayward passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home.
Leslie Ann was born June 4,1960 in Ottawa, Illinois, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Klein) Freeman. She was raised in Ottawa and graduated from high school there in 1978. Leslie began work for Home Administration in Ottawa, where she worked in the office. She then worked for Stauffer’s Fitness Center helping people with their dietary plans. Later, she worked for JJ Grundy supporting the sales force. Leslie served as secretary and treasurer for Starved Rock Ducks Unlimited in Utica, Illinois, for eight years.
While out with friends, Leslie met Mark O’Connell at Lil’ Oscar’s Tap. Leslie and Mark began dating in 1981 and in 1985 purchased the tavern where they had met. On Oct. 19, 1991, Leslie and Mark were joined in marriage at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa. They continued to operate what was called Big Mark’s Lil’ Oscar’s Tap, for 19 years. In 2002, Leslie and Mark sold the tavern and moved to Hayward. Leslie began working at Walmart in Hayward, where she was still employed. Leslie enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, competitive card games, puzzles and reading. She also enjoyed her love for her Labradors; first Missy, then Ellie May and then Pepper. She was active with her dart and bowling leagues, where she held board positions as president and treasurer. Leslie was an excellent golfer. She was a league champion and tournament champion several times throughout her life. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her fun loving and generous spirit, ability to lend an ear, picking out the cutest Christmas pajamas, always supporting and celebrating the victories of her loved ones, and her desire to help those around her.
Leslie was survived by her husband of 29 years, Mark; son, Travis (Cynthia) O’Connell of Newark, Illinois; three grandchildren, Gwyneth, Vyvienn and Tanner; two brothers, John (Wendy) Freeman of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and Jim (Carisa) Freeman of Antioch, Illinois; one sister, Barbara (David) Webb of Arlington Heights, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering celebrating Leslie’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers ,memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Northwoods Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared with Leslie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.