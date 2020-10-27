May 4, 1940 — October 19, 2020
Leonard P. Quagon, 80, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Leonard Paul Quagon was born May 4, 1940, in Hayward, the son of Charles and Cecelia (Mike) Quagon. He was a master electrician and worked several years for LCO Development. Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, which consists of many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also his many friends.
He is survived by his sons, Leonard “Tom” Quagon, Larry Quagon, Doug Quagon, Daryl Quagon, Duane Quagon, Lonny Quagon and Neal Quagon; daughters, Sylvia Quagon, Sue Quagon, Charlotte Corbine, Tara Corbine and Leah Corbine; 41 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marjorie Curry Quagon.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cecelia; brothers, Charles Quagon Jr., John Quagon, Steve Quagon and Stanley Quagon Sr.; and sisters, Katherine Quagon, Doris Perry, Virginia Billyboy and Evelyn “Rose” Quagon.
Tribal Funeral Rites began with a feast at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the family home at 7566N County Road E, with Dennis White officiating. A feast was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the family home.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
