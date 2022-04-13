Leon Suhsen

Leon Carl Suhsen, 86, passed away on April 7, 2022, in Hayward.

Leon was born Jan. 21, 1936, to Gustav and Annabelle Suhsen in Streator, Illinois. The family later lived on a dairy farm outside of Radisson. While living on the farm in rural Wisconsin, Leon gained love and appreciation for the outdoors, especially hunting. When he was of age, Leon left high school early to join the Navy and served for four years. In this time, he served on aircraft carriers and became a veteran of the Korean War. His main duty involved ferrying mail to ships at sea. In his later years he shared many stories with his children about his time in the Navy, including a time he nearly died from a burst appendix.

