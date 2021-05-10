May 16, 1934 — May 7, 2021
Leon Long, 86, a longtime resident of Solon Springs, died at his home on Friday, May 7, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Leon was born on May 16,1934, near Hayward to parents Edward Earl and Helen Mildred (McPeak) Long. Leon grew up in the Hayward area and after high school, was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea. After returning home, he transferred into the National Guard and was activated back into the Army. On Sept. 6, 1960, he was united in marriage to Caroline Erickson in Cloquet, Minnesota. During this time, he enjoyed playing baseball for the Seeley Loggers and Hayward Hawks, including state appearances at Milwaukee County Stadium. After his discharge from the Army, he began working for the Hayward Police Department for a short time before entering the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy. After graduating from the academy, he was assigned to Eau Claire for a year before taking a position in Solon Springs, where he would finish out his career with the State Patrol, retiring in 1989. After his retirement, he built several traditional and log homes in the Solon Springs area. Leon loved hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his grandsons. Leon was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Solon Springs.
Leon is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Caroline; children, Julie (Kevin) Sunderland of Birchwood, Steven (Karri) Long of Solon Springs and Larry (Tami) Long of Solon Springs; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Shay, Tyler, Logan, Ethan and Reece; sisters, Lucille (Jerry) Smith of Hawthorne, Nevada, Berneta Long of Solon Springs and Susan Becker of Havasu, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Leon Long will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Solon Springs with visitation at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Solon Springs. A luncheon will follow at the Village Pump.
The Solon Springs Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online memories and/or condolences may be shared with Leon’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
