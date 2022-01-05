Leo A. Petrouske, 83, a Christian member of the Hayward community, is in his promised eternal life and joy, for our Lord Jesus Christ walked with Leo through the valley of the shadow of death Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Hayward Health Services.
Leo was the beloved husband of Frances; the loving father of David (Debra), Peter, Phillip and Jennifer Kirkbride, and honorary daughters, Mary Sawyer and Melissa Petrouske; loving grandfather of Tori (Adam) Witte, Brooke Seine, Moriah Petrouske, Ramsey Petrouske and Josiah Petrouske, and Billie Jane (William) Given and Dustie (Edward) Kline; great-grandfather of Harper, Ridley, Michael, Ryat, Max, Cheyenne and Mileena; and brother of Dwight and Douglas.
Those who were there to greet him in heaven included his parents, two sisters, his grandson, Chaz, and great-granddaughter, Illiana.
A memorial service celebrating Leo’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Berquist officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Honorary bearers will be Dennis Hubbard and Norris Bussie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Health Services, 10775 Nyman Ave., Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared with Leo’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
