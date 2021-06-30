Leif Magne Gryttr passed away in his home at the age of 80, surrounded by those that cherished him the most.
He was a golly bab.la that loved to share a tale of an adventure to anyone around him. He enjoyed bringing laughter to those around him as his tales would go on for hours. He was loved by so many in this world.
There will be no wake or funeral as his philosophy was “if you did not want to see me when I was alive, so be it, it’s not important for you to see me when I died.”
Leif will be remembered by his five kids, 16 grandkids and six great-grandkids, along with many other family members and a wife that loved him. He will always be in our hearts.
Anyone wishing to may donate to the cancer society in his name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.