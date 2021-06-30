Obituary: Leif M. Gryttr

Leif M. Gryttr

Leif Magne Gryttr passed away in his home at the age of 80, surrounded by those that cherished him the most.

He was a golly bab.la that loved to share a tale of an adventure to anyone around him. He enjoyed bringing laughter to those around him as his tales would go on for hours. He was loved by so many in this world.

There will be no wake or funeral as his philosophy was “if you did not want to see me when I was alive, so be it, it’s not important for you to see me when I died.”

Leif will be remembered by his five kids, 16 grandkids and six great-grandkids, along with many other family members and a wife that loved him. He will always be in our hearts.

Anyone wishing to may donate to the cancer society in his name.

