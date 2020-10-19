The League of Women Voters will offer continued voter services at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through the end of October.
Services include answering questions and assistance with paper registration applications and absentee ballot applications. Early voting, also known as in person absentee voting, began Tuesday, Oct. 20. Voters should contact their town clerk for hours.
Namekagon Transit will again be providing free rides on Election Day, Nov. 3, within Sawyer County areas. Call dispatch at (715) 634-6633, Option 1, to schedule a ride at least one day prior.
All Wisconsin residents can request free non-partisan assistance with voting questions by calling or texting (608) 285-2141 Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters also can go to www.voterhelpwi.com/ for information.
Upcoming 7th District congressional debates between Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker will be televised at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, on WDIO-TV in Duluth and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, on WAOW-ABC in Wausau.
