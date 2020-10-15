The League of Women Voters has issued a reminder to citizens of deadlines relating to registration and voting.
Online voter registration ends Wednesday, Oct. 14. Absentee ballot requests should be made as soon as possible to allow time for the request to be received, the ballot completed and returned to the appropriate town clerk.
Early voting, also known as in person absentee voting, begins Oct. 20. Voters should contact their town clerk for voting hours.
All Wisconsin residents can request free non-partisan help answering any of your voting questions by calling or texting (608) 285-2441. Voters can also go to www.voterhelpwi.com for information.
