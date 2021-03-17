Yes, it’s true! The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) Extension field trips are finally back!

Working closely with the LCOOC COVID coordinator, it has been concluded field trips can proceed in a relatively safe manner, although there is, of course, always a slight element of risk. This season will feature a brand-new touring van for traveling in comfort.

For the time being, however, masks must be worn while on the van. Also, to ensure a measure of social distancing, each seat will accommodate only one person, unless it is family.

So here are this year’s natural history field trips sponsored by the Extension Department at the LCO Ojibwe College near Hayward. Whenever possible, field trip dates have been alternated from the previous outing to encourage more participation.

Details regarding each field trip will be forthcoming as the time draws nearer. Please note that the Hawk Ridge tour is this year’s only field trip that is handicapped-accessible. Here is the schedule:

May

Saturday, May, 15: Hardwood Forest Salad Bar

Wednesday, May, 26: Morgan Falls/St. Peter’s Dome: spring wildflowers

June

Wednesday, June 9: Pipestone Creek/Black Bear

Saturday, June 26: Little Falls/Slough Gundy

July

Saturday, July 10: Houghton Falls

Wednesday, July 21: Little Girl’s Point, Michigan

August

Saturday, Aug. 14: Brule/St. Croix boardwalk

September

Saturday, Sept. 11: Hawk Ridge, Duluth

Saturday, Sept. 25: Blue Hills Felsenmeer

October

Saturday, Oct. 2: Juniper Bluff

Saturday, Oct. 16: Morgan Falls/St. Peter’s Dome: autumn colors

