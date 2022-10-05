...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
HAYWARD – The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University is finishing this year’s educational excursions with two natural history field trips lined up for the general public in October, courtesy of the Extension Program. Both provide trips to the snow-capped Penokee Mountains, which once towered over northern Wisconsin.
Saturday, Oct. 8, will be a trip to Juniper Bluff from 10 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. A high overlook along the Marengo River, this rock outcrop resembles an open mountaintop, with a view of the river canyon and its cliffs. The canyon is what is known as a “water gap,” being originally carved by a river during the Precambrian. Then, as sea levels rose, it was covered by sediments, which turned into sedimentary rock. Only recently has it been exhumed by erosion. Wild juniper bushes, rock ferns and wildflowers are abundant on the overlook.
