Editor’s note: This article is used with permission of LCO News.
The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (TGB) has set the dates for the 2021 TGB election cycle, beginning with the nominating caucus at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
During the caucus any tribal member may nominate qualifying tribal members to be candidates for the LCO Tribal Governing Board.
TGB members whose terms expire in 2021 include LCO Chairman Louis Taylor and members Tweed Shuman and Don Carley.
Candidates nominated will have three days to accept the nomination and go through background checks for any past election fraud or felony crimes. All candidates put on the ballot by the election committee will run in the primary election, which is set for Saturday, May 8. Polling locations are the LCO Tribal Center and the New Post Community Center.
The primary election will narrow down the field of candidates to the top six vote getters, who will then advance to the general election set for Saturday, June 19. The top six must pass a drug test; any candidate not passing the test will be removed from the ballot and the candidate from the primary receiving the next highest number of votes will be placed on the general election ballot.
