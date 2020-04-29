In order to continue to provide access to educational programming during the COVID-19 school closure, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School has set Friday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the final opportunity for students to receive the educational resources that teachers have provided, as well as the contents of desks and lockers.
In order to protect students and staff the following drive-up system will be instituted:
> Packet pick ups for students in grades K-5 and Waadookodaading will be at the elementary school entrance;
> Packet pick ups for students in grades 6-12 will be at the high school entrance.
“There will be no need to enter the building or to get out of your vehicle, as a staff member will come out to the curb for delivery,” said Jessica Hutchison, K-12 principal and school administrator.
“If your student has personal belongings in a classroom or other area that you would like to retrieve, please contact their teacher to locate the item and to have it included in the pick-up materials.
“Though I am deeply saddened to know that students will not be returning to school this spring, I am constantly encouraged by the strength that the Lac Courte Oreilles community has demonstrated in combating this health crisis by staying home and staying safe. We will get through this together and be stronger as a school and community when it is finally over,” Hutchison said.
“I will continue to do my best to provide updates as soon as they are available regarding graduation and possible summer school options. Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns you may have and stay safe.”
