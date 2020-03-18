The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe K-12 School is closing Wednesday, March 18, and will remain closed until Monday, April 6, according to school administrator Jessica Hutchison.
“In a community-wide effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and following the directive of Governor Evers, and in close consultation with the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School Board, the LCO school will close on Wednesday, March 18 and remain closed until Monday, April 6,” Hutchison said.
“Please be on the lookout for further updates and announcements from the school as well as from classroom teachers with options and activities to help maintain an academic connection while out of school during this unexpected closure,” she added.
“We recognize and regret the strain that the closing of school will put on families,’ Hutchison added. “Efforts are underway to create a meal service program to assist students during this especially difficult time, as well as to continue to coordinate counseling and support services for our students.”
“As we work through this challenging time, we are reminded that the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School is truly a community-based program, committed to supporting our students both in and out of school, and will continue to focus our efforts on maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment for the children of Lac Courte Oreilles,” she said.
