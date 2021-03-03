Officers of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 25, executed a search warrant at approximately 5:16 p.m., resulting in the arrest of seven suspects and seizure of heroin/fentanyl and marijuana, cash, firearms and ammunition.
The warrant was executed at 12895W Watertower Lane in the Town of Hayward by the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department Native American Drug and Gang Initiative (NADGI). Officers seized 181 prepackaged bindles of heroin/fentanyl, 92.66 grams of marijuana, cash in excess of $6,000, several illegal firearms and ammunition, multiple items of drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.
The following people were arrested and referred to the Sawyer County district attorney on various charges:
• Neil Martinson Sr., 64, of Hayward for possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment, maintaining a drug trafficking house and possession of THC.
• Yvonne Martinson, 40, of Hayward for possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment and possession of THC.
• Sheena Martinson, 33, of Hayward for possession of a schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, child endangerment, maintaining a drug trafficking house, possession of THC and a Sawyer County warrant.
• Monica Tainter, 27 of Hayward for possession of a schedule 1 and 2 narcotic, possession with intent to deliver schedule1 and 2 narcotics, child endangerment, possession of THC and several outstanding warrants.
• Levon Smith, 22, of Minnesota for possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule1 and 2 narcotics, possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment, maintaining a drug trafficking house, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and Identity theft.
• Neil Martinson Jr., 30, of Hayward for possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, child endangerment, maintaining a drug trafficking house and possession of THC.
• Javaka Starkey, 44, of Hayward for possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment, maintaining a drug trafficking house and possession of THC.
“The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department will continue their efforts in their mission to protect the citizens of the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation,” said Police Chief Tim DeBrot.
