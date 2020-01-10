On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Lac Courte Oreilles tribal police executed a search warrant at 13021W Water Tower Lane, pursuant to a four-month investigation of drug trafficking on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation at that address.
After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, the LCO NADGI team members executed the search warrant, seized 164.5 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of more than $50,000. Officers also seized more than $2000 in cash and multiple items of drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested Clinton Price Jr., age 31, of Hayward for delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug dwelling. Officers also arrested two 17 yeare old males from innapolis and two juveniles that were treansported to juvenile detention center.
“The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department will continue their efforts tin their mission to to protect the citizens of the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation,” said Police Chief Tim DeBrot.
Water Tower Lane is located north of Indian Trail Road and west of Drytown Lane on the LCO reservation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.