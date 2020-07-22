Heroin, meth arrest

James R. Fairbanks

On Wednesday July 15, at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers of the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department executed a search warrant at 12651W Gurno Lake Road.

After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, LCO Native American Drug and Gang Initiative (NADGI) team members executed the search warrant.  As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested James R. Fairbanks, age 25, of Stone Lake for possession of more than three grams of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. 

Officers seized multiple items used for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.  Also seized were multiple prepackaged bindles of heroin along with cash.

“The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department will continue their efforts in their mission to protect the citizens of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation,” said LCO Police Chief Timothy DeBrot.

