The LCO Fire and Rescue, is hosting a chili feed, at the fire hall, 9002 Round Lake School Road, starting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Chili with all the fixins, cornbread and frybread will be offered. There are also a limited number of pies that will be served with ice cream.

