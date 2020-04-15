After previously donating $5,000 to the Hayward Community Food Shelf, the LCO Tribal Governing Board donated $2,500 to the Northwoods Community Food Pantry, which in turn made donations of food to the food baskets that have been delivered those persons who are in need and currently aren’t being served by all the food delivery programs in operation.
“This is a community effort from local businesses to people volunteering their time,” said Karen Gordon, the coordinator of the food basket program. “We have received contributions from people in the community, the LCO Tribal Governing Board, LCO Community College, LCO Community Health Center, LCO Food Distribution and now the Northwoods Food Shelf.”
If anyone would like to make a donation, volunteer, or be considered for a food basket, please contact Karen Gordon at 715-558-7911.
